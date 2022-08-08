PV Sindhu clinched gold medal in the Women's Singles Badminton Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 today, August 8 in Birmingham. The Indian ace shuttler, who won silver in the 2018 Gold Coast Games, emerged victorious this time around against her Canadian opponent Michelle Li in the showdown event. Sindhu overcame Li 21-15, 21-13 to claim the gold medal in Birmingham.

