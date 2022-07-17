PV Sindhu on Sunday, won her first-ever Singapore Open 2022 title with an impressive victory over Wang Zhi Yi in the final. This win gave her, her third title of the year and she deservedly received loads of applause and praise on social media. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, here are some congratulatory messages.

Here's What PM Narendra Modi said:

I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players. https://t.co/VS8sSU7xdn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2022

Anurag Thakur's Reaction:

PV SINDHU has won it 🇮🇳!!! Thrilling game; here’s that moment ! • Stunning performance by @Pvsindhu1 to clinch her first ever #SingaporeOpen title with a 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 defeat of #WangZhi 🇨🇳 • 3rd title of 2022, she is looking in superb form! |Video:@bwfmedia| pic.twitter.com/NzP3qdR9o6 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 17, 2022

A Real Fighter Indeed!

What a great pic. That’s not just her facial expression, but the expression of her soul. A fighter to the core. Never giving up, never getting demoralised by a slump. Teaching us how to Rise again… #PVSindhu https://t.co/bWwwW5rpgY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 17, 2022

The Whole Nation is Proud!

Many congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning Singapore Open 2022 Women's Singles title. The entire nation is proud of her stupendous achievement. My best wishes for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/brGTK9Cerx — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2022

She Proved it Again:

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #SingaporeOpen 🏸 You have once again proved that you are a true champion 🏆🇮🇳#SingaporeOpen2022 #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/7tthD1txxE — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 17, 2022

