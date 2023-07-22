After a solid victory in the Quarterfinal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are all set to cross swords with number two seed from China Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the Korea Open 2023 Semifinal on Saturday. The Semi-final clash has a start time of approximately 7:30 AM IST. The Live telecast of the event will be available on Sports 18 network. While fans can have access of the live streaming of the Men's doubles clash of the Korea Open 2023 on JioCinema. Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Enter Men's Doubles Semifinal.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Korea Open 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒏 📈 Sat-Chi stormed to the semis after thumping 🇯🇵's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in straight sets 🔥 Watch them tomorrow in the #KoreaOpen2023 semi-finals, from 7:30AM, LIVE on #Sports18 & stream FREE on #JioCinema 🏸#BWFWorldTour #BWFonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/A7Gosg2FZF — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 21, 2023

