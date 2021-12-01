Srikanth Kidambi will take on Toma Junior Popov in the BWF World Tour Finals 2021. The game will begin at 09.00 am IST. The BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will begin from December 1-5. Star Sports 1 will be bringing to you the live updates of the match and also the game can be watched on Hotstar.

Schedule for Day 1:

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐄 😍 Biggest pool ever of 🇮🇳 shuttlers at #WorldTourFinals, will take court for their first group stage encounters tomorrow in Bali 🔥 Checkout the fixtures ⬇️ All the best guys! 💪#IndiaontheRise#Badminton#WorldTourFinals2021 pic.twitter.com/7OGXWuplef — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 30, 2021

Live Streaming Details:

If you're a fan of 🏸, then you are in for some 🔥 action tomorrow! Catch @P9Ashwini/@sikkireddy & @srikidambi followed by @lakshya_sen & @Pvsindhu1 in action from #BaliFinals2021, LIVE: Session 1: 7:30 AM onwards | Session 2: 2:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)