Indian para badminton player Krishna Nagar reaches the final after defeating Great Britain's Krysten Coombs in the semifinals of men's singles SH6 category at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

#TokyoParalympics, Badminton Men's Singles SH6: Krishna Nagar beats Great Britain's Krysten Coombs, to play for gold. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/1Hnk4aSv4Z — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

