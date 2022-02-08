Bartholomew Ogbeche has spoken about his recent success at Hyderabad FC. The team is all set to play against ATK Mohan Bagan in ISL 2021-22 tonight.

Tweet:

Bartholomew Ogbeche talks joining #HeroISL, playing for previous clubs and his recent success with @HydFCOfficial exclusively on on the #LetsFootballLive show.#LetsFootballhttps://t.co/0QmisMJr6d — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 8, 2022

