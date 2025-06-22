In a clash of mid-table teams, Murshidabad Kings will go up against Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Sunday, June 22. The Murshidabad Kings vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and begins at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, and fans can watch the Murshidabad Kings vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. IND vs ENG 2025: A Look at Last Five India vs England Test Series.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast Details

Star Sports 3 is now the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League! From smashing sixes to nail-biting finishes — watch it all unfold on the biggest stage, right in your living room! This season, Bengal korbe roar across the nation!#BengalProT20 #StarSports pic.twitter.com/is2JaIYKRI — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)