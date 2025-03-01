Los Angeles Lakers won its fifth match in a row behind their superstar pair LeBron James and Luka Doncic’s performance. Doncic led the team with 31 points, also provided five assists in the game. LeBron James’ delivered another double-double with 28 points and 13 rebounds in LA Lakers’ 106-102 win over the Clippers. The game at the Crypto.com Arena was packed with the Lakers supporters as the franchise also wished Doncic on his birthday. ‘You Are Getting Older Like Me’: LeBron James’ Hilarious Birthday Wish for Luka Doncic Ahead of Lakers vs Clippers Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Luka Doncic and LeBron James Shine in Lakers vs Clippers NBA 2024-25 Match

Luka Dončić closes out his 26th birthday with 31 PTS and the @Lakers 5th consecutive win! LeBron James: 28 PTS, 13 REB pic.twitter.com/CTrkAoLehQ — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)