Brock Lesnar made his presence felt once again as he attacked John Cena in what was his final appearance on WWE Friday Night SmackDown before his retirement, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on September 5. The 17-time world champion was making his last appearance on SmackDown, a show where he had made his debut against Kurt Angle 23 years ago and was challenged by Sami Zayn in an impromptu match for the WWE United States Championship. The match was a highly entertaining one before Brock Lesnar intervened and took out both superstars. The Beast Incarnate hit John Cena with an F5, much like how he did at SummerSlam 2025. The John Cena vs Brock Lesnar match for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 on September 20 is now set. AJ Lee Makes Shock Return to WWE After 10 Years, Takes Out Becky Lynch on Friday Night SmackDown to Aid Husband CM Punk in His Rivalry With Seth Rollins (Watch Videos).

Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena

THE BEAST HAS BEEN UNLEASHED!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/MHNdAuLrJY — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025

