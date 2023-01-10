Rohit Sharma scored a fine 83 off just 67 deliveries during the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Indian captain returned to the team after a thumb injury which he suffered during the ODI series against Bangladesh and looked in great touch, hitting nine fours and three sixes in the innings. He was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka when he edged a delivery onto his stumps. Venkatesh Prasad Slams India’s Decision To Drop Ishan Kishan in IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023; Says ‘X Factor Is Dropped and Mediocrity Is Retained’.

Rohit Sharma Dismissed After Scoring 83 off 67 Deliveries:

