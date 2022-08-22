In a desperate move to get the FIFA ban on AIFF revoked, Government of India have requested Supreme Court to end the Mandate of Committee of Administrators (CoA), as demanded by the world governing bode of football. Central government has suggested the top court to pass an order  to direct CoA to submit the final draft constitution for AIFF.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)