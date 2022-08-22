In a desperate move to get the FIFA ban on AIFF revoked, Government of India have requested Supreme Court to end the Mandate of Committee of Administrators (CoA), as demanded by the world governing bode of football. Central government has suggested the top court to pass an order to direct CoA to submit the final draft constitution for AIFF.

Centre requests Supreme Court to pass an order to direct the CoA to submit the final draft constitution for All India Football Federation (AIFF) to the Court by the end of August 23 and that the mandate of the CoA be declared to be over in full from that day. — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

