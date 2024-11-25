There was an intense battle between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals for the 13-year-old batter named Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has become a crorepati after Rajasthan Royals secured the deal for the youngster for an impeccable amount of INR 1.1 crore. This type of amount was not expected by any of the fans. And the fans took to social media and shared their reactions over social media. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Eshan Malinga Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.2 Crore.

'13 yr 243 days old crorepati'

'Youngest Crorepati Vaibhav Suryavanshi'

! History created ! Youngest crorepati Vaibhav Suryavanshi at 13 years old! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ozo1RGmpzW — Jyoti thakur (@Tissa__vaasi) November 25, 2024

'Crorepati at 13'

Friends : What are you doing this summer vacation ?? Vaibhav : Playing IPL Crorepati at 13#IPLAuction #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/HU1X9dR2Zg — Market_cc (@Marketcc120123) November 25, 2024

'IPL is where talent meets opportunity'

Rajasthan Royals have paid INR 1.10 crore for 13 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. IPL is where talent meets opportunity and become crorepati. The best T20 league in the world 🌍 pic.twitter.com/fQhtIrKk3Q — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) November 25, 2024

'Born in 2011'

'Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest crorepati at 13 years'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest crorepati at 13 years. — Navleen Kaur (@NavleenSpeaks) November 25, 2024

'Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes History'

13-year-old #VaibhavSuryavanshi makes history as the youngest player ever picked at the #TATAIPLAuction! YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT! 🤯 For INR 1.10 Cr, the young batter goes to #RajasthanRoyals! 😍 📺 #IPLAuctionOnJioStar 👉 Day 2, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioCinema! pic.twitter.com/b8FIP8lbox — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)