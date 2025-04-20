A day after Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever player in Indian Premier League history, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) handed Ayush Mhatre his debut in the ongoing MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match, which ensured the Mumbai batter became the youngest for the franchise. Aged 17 years and 278 days, Mhatre broke the record held by Abhinav Mukund, who made his CSK debut in IPL 2008 at 18 years and 139 days. CSK signed Mhatre for IPL 2025 after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad got sidelined due to an injury midway through the tournament. Old Interview of Ayush Mhatre Batting as Six-Year-Old Goes Viral Ahead of His Debut in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Youngest cricketers to play for CSK in the IPL: 17y 278d - Ayush Mhatre vs MI, 2025* 18y 139d - Abhinav Mukund vs RR, 2008 19y 123d - Ankit Rajpoot vs MI, 2013 19y 148d - Matheesha Pathirana vs GT, 2022 20y 79d - Noor Ahmad vs MI, 2025#IPL2025 #MIvsCSK — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) April 20, 2025

