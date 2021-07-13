1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma has died of cardiac arrest.

Yashpal Sharma, India's second-highest run-getter at the 1983 World Cup, has passed away at the age of 66. He played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/MLZ3Nm5vcg — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)