Marais Erasmus will be retiring after the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and Australia. Marais Erasmus debuted as an umpire back in 2010. Since then he went on to umpire in 126 Test matches, 192 ODIs and 61 T20Is. As he is set to retire Marais Erasmus received a special presentation before the start of the NZ vs AUS 2nd Test match. The 2nd Test match between New Zealand and Australia will be played between March 8-12. Kane Williamson and Tim Southee Enter Ground With Their Kids As Both Kiwi Superstars Complete 100 Tests During NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

A presentation for Marais Erasmus, with the long-time South African umpire to retire after this Test match #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/mc6lsOu9nk— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 7, 2024

