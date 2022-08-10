Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers offered his condolence to the family and relatives of late Rudi Koertzen on Twitter following the latter's death. The former international umpire Koertzen died at the age of 77 in an unfortunate car accident yesterday. AB de Villiers took to Twitter and wrote: "Terrible news of the passing of Rudi Koertzen! A special man who understood the flow of the game so well. He always respected both the players and the game. Thanks for the memories, Rudi! You’ll be missed. Condolences to close friends and family."

Check AB de Villiers' Tweet:

Terrible news of the passing of Rudi Koertzen! A special man who understood the flow of the game so well. He always respected both the players and the game. Thanks for the memories, Rudi! You’ll be missed. Condolences to close friends and family. #RIPRudiKoertzen — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)