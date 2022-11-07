AB de Villiers has been in India for the past week as he first met with RCB chiefs about his new ripe at the team. He was later in Mumbai to interview Sachin Tendulkar. The former South Africa cricketer then took some time from his busy schedule to play cricket with kids from the Mahalaxmi locality of Mumbai.

Watch AB de Villers Playing Street Cricket

AB De Villiers playing street cricket with fans in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/diVDLx86BH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2022

