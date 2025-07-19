AB de Villiers once again showed why he is recognised as one of the finest cricketers in world cricket. During a World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 between South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions, AB de Villiers took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Dwayne Smith. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the fifth over of the West Indies Champions' innings. Aaron Phangiso bowled a length delivery. Smith slashed it towards the cover region where AB de Villiers was standing. De Villiers timed his jump to perfection and grabbed the ball with both hands to dismiss the West Indies Champions batter for seven runs. The video has gone viral on social media. 2-3 Indian Players Pull Out from World Championship of Legends 2025 Against Pakistan After Public Outrage - Report.

AB de Villiers Picks Up a Stunning Catch

AB picks up from where he left off 🔥 Four years away from the game, and he's still electric in the field⚡#WCL2025 pic.twitter.com/2KNTgbDLl4 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 19, 2025

