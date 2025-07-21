Cricketer Abhishek Sharma has exploded through the ranks in the last two years, specially through his performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He has made his spot in the India national cricket team in T20s and currently prepare for the Men in Blue's next limited over assignment. Ahead of that, he had a fun 'desi sibling' time with his sister Dr Komal Sharma as he played cricket with her. Just like Abhishek, Komal was also a southpaw, batting left-handed as Abhishek bowled to her. Shocking everyone, she smashed some lofty cricket shots. Abhishek lost in the challenge with his sister and it was relatable for every desi sibling. Fans loved the contest between Abhishek and Komal the video went viral in social media. Shreyas Iyer Clean Bowled By His Mother Rohini While Playing Cricket Inside Living Room, Punjab Kings Share Video.

Abhishek Sharma’s Sister Dr Komal Sharma Smashes Lofty Cricket Shots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Komal Sharma (@komalsharma_20)

