India will take on Afghanistan while Pakistan lock horns with Nepal on the opening day of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023 tournament, the schedule of which was announced on December 2. The cricket tournament, which will be played in 50-over format, will be hosted in Dubai and the matches will be contested at the ICC Academy Ovals 1 &2. India have been clubbed with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal in Group A while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE and Japan. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match will be played on December 10. The ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2023 final will be played on December 17 at the Dubai International Stadium. Saad Baig Continues to Lead as Pakistan Announce 15-Member Squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023.

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule

Get ready for the #ACCU19MensAsiaCup in Dubai, starting on Friday, December 8th, 2023! The top 8 Asian teams will compete in this 50-over showdown, with talents vying for ultimate glory. Witness the excitement unfold as these young cricket stars aim for the coveted title! #ACC pic.twitter.com/QlSdFho67e — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 2, 2023

