Cricket is a sport where on-field injuries are a part of the game. Hard-hitting batter Tom Alsop, who is known for playing outrageous shots, suffered an unfortunate injury during the London Spirit vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 match, which forced the player to leave the field. Jamie Overton bowled a delivery, which skidded through and hurried the batter, only to go past the grill of the helmet, and hand a cut just above Alsop nose, that required urgent medical attention. Overtop was London Spirit's most economical bowler in their side's 21-run win. Jos Buttler Dedicates Celebration to Late Father After Scoring Half-Century During Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Tom Alsop Leaves Field With A Bloodied Nose

Tom Aslop Got hitted in his halmet by J. overton. Hoping he will recover and fine soon. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/VHuNrp1NXS — ShahiNawab (@shahinawab_) August 14, 2025

