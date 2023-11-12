Afghanistan finished their best ever ICC Cricket World Cup with four wins from nine matches. Afghanistan defeated England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands to end up with sixth place on the points table. After their last match of the CWC 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium against South Africa, Afghanistan's opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz was spotted giving money to needy people on the streets of Ahmedabad. A viral video, shot by RJ Love Shah, shows Gurbaz placing money near people sleeping on the streets. Imam-ul-Haq Spotted Laughing During Pakistan’s National Anthem Ahead of ENG vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Love 🇮🇳 (@rjlove_shah)

