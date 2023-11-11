Imam-ul-Haq was spotted laughing when the Pakistan national anthem was being sung ahead of the ENG vs PAK match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 11. As the anthem was being sung, the camera spotted Haq seeing something which made him laugh. However, he managed to control it. The video of this moment has gone viral on social media. Imam-ul-Haq has been sidelined from Pakistan's playing XI in the last two matches with Fakhar Zaman returning to form. Direct Hit! Haris Rauf Runs Out Jos Buttler With Brilliant Throw During ENG vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

"meri jaga Fakhar khela hota tou yeh din na dekhna parta" #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/rWthmJSf4w — Alisha Imran (@Alishaimran111) November 11, 2023

