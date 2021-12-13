Afghanistan would tour India for a total of three ODIs in March 2022. The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced its Future Tour's Programme Schedule (FTP) for 2022-23 on Monday, December 13.

See Their Schedule:

We are pleased to announce our FTP schedule for 2022-23. This includes a total of 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is & 3 tests in the period. Moreover, the national team will be taking part in various ICC & ACC events in two years. More: https://t.co/QObIpDclje@ICC pic.twitter.com/KoujvfTlRi — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 13, 2021

