After 12.5 overs of the Australian innings against Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. rain has stopped play. Since both teams have not played the minimum of 20 overs, DLS has not come into play yet and if play couldn't be started due to rain, then both teams will secure a point and Australia will qualify for the semifinal. Although there is heavy wind and it is expected that the match will restart soon. Funny Memes Go Viral On Social Media After Hashmatullah Shahidi Gets Dismissed After Playing A Slow Knock During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Suspended Due to Rain

I have never seen such a heavy rain in Lahore at this time of the year. pic.twitter.com/rQbWPbAWfy — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 28, 2025

