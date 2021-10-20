Defending champions West Indies will take on Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match. Both the teams come into the contest with a defeat in their last game and now would want to set things in order before the tournament proper. Meanwhile, if you are looking for AFG vs WI live streaming online and TV telecast then scroll down for all the information. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

While West Indies lost to Pakistan, South Africa defeated Afghanistan. Interestingly, during the 2016 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan was the only team West Indies failed to beat in their winning campaign.

When is Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Afghanistan vs West Indies clash in the practice match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. However, AFG vs WI practice match won’t be available on Star Sports in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Good news for fans that Afghanistan vs West Indies practice match live streaming online will be available on Hotstar.

