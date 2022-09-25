Less than 24 hours after being Mankaded, Charlie Dean decided to attempt one of her own as she tried to Mankad the non-striker during the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy final at Lord's. The England bowler was seen stopping and turning back in her delivery stride to check if the non-striker was out of her crease. Earlier, Dean was run out at the non-striker's end by Deepti Sharma with India pulling off a 3-0 sweep.

Charlie Dean Attempts a Mankad Dismissal:

Charlie Dean less than 24 hours later 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oSCO6SrQp6 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 25, 2022

