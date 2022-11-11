Ahead of the Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has taken an indirect dig at Indian Premier League (IPL). Raja was quoted saying, "Teams with billion dollar leagues are falling behind us). We are doing something right."

Ramiz Raja Statement

Ramiz Raja "Billion dollar ki industry waali teams peeche rah gayi hai aur hum upar nikal gaye hai (Teams with billion dollar leagues are falling behind us). We are doing something right" #T20WorldCup #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 11, 2022

