The fielding in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been quite a rollercoaster ride, with few catches being stunning, while many simple ones are getting dropped. Alex Carey, who is generally a wicket-keeper for Australia, caught a blinder in the ongoing AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match to dismiss Phil Salt, who looked dangerous from the get-go. Salt wanted to whip the ball over mid-on, but Carey jumped out-of-no-where to pluck a one-handed stunner to hand Ben Dwarshuis his maiden ICC CT wicket. Amused Fans React as Organisers Play India’s National Anthem During Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Alex Carey Plucks Stunner To Dismiss Phil Salt

𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙏𝙎 𝙂𝘼𝙇𝙊𝙍𝙀, 𝘽𝙐𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙉... 𝙂𝙊𝙉𝙀! 😲💥 Phil Salt was in full flow, but Alex Carey’s stunning grab brings his blazing knock to an end! 🧤🔥 Can Australia capitalize on this breakthrough? 🏏⚡#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #AUSvENG, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2,… pic.twitter.com/CgScZ0l4Wi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2025

