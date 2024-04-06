IPL 2024 is in the 19th match of the season and it was Virat Kohli, who scored the first century of the season. The star batter took just 67 balls to reach 100 runs and then in the next five balls, Kohli smashed three fours to stay unbeaten on 113. Sadly, despite Kohli’s century, RCB could manage just 183 runs in 20 overs with Faf du Plessis scoring 44 runs as the next top scorer for RCB. Fans praise Virat Kohli for his mammoth efforts with the bat. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill held the record for the highest individual score in the IPL 2024. But the orange cap holder Kohli surpassed his tally with a century against Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman To Score 7500 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match.

Check out some of the fans' reactions to Virat Kohli’s Century

Fans calling him ‘The best there is’

The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be 🐐#KingKohli pic.twitter.com/19EErYruq2 — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) April 6, 2024

‘A Brilliant Comeback’ seen by fans

8th IPL Hundred from Kohli @ Strike rate of 149.25 🔥 He wasn't looking at his absolute best. Still, he made a brilliant comeback post powerplay. Also, his IPL stats so far at Jaipur weren't the best. pic.twitter.com/oAgqZpqglY — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) April 6, 2024

Fan asking for respect – ‘bow down to the king’

8th IPL 100 for Kohli and first 100 of this IPL 2024, bow down to king kohli 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/bdBvxzU7pg — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) April 6, 2024

‘All Hail the King’

‘King for a reason’ for the fans

What a great century by Virat Kohli first of this season 🔥🔥💯 and 8 overall unbelievable Virat Kohli still the best in the world 👑 King Kohli for a reason 👏👏 ALL HAIL THE KING 👑#KingKohli #RRvsRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2KdCRLabaN — Yash k_335 (@335Yash) April 6, 2024

