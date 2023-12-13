Australian skipper Pat Cummins has made it clear that Usman Khawaja won't be wearing shoes displaying human rights messages during the first test against Pakistan starting from Thursday, December 14. Pat Cummins confirms this decision is in line with ICC rules. Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja had planned to wear shoes with a human rights message for the first Test against Pakistan at Optus Stadium. Australia Playing XI for First Test vs Pakistan at Perth Revealed.

Khawaja is expected to play the first test without displaying any personal messages said Cricket Australia (CA). The statement said- "We support the right of our players to express personal opinions. But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold." Khawaja was also photographed wearing the shoes during the training this week. On his right shoe, the message was displayed as "Freedom is a human right" and on his left shoe it was written as "All lives are equal". Khawaja previously told reporters that he wants to wear the shoes during the first test against Pakistan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) prohibits the exhibition of messages associated with political causes during international matches. However, Federal Sports Minister Anika Wells indicated that the ICC is inclined to approve Khawaja's gesture. Anika Wells said- "As federal sports minister I have always advocated for athletes having the right to a voice and to speak up on matters important to them".

Wells also said- "Usman Khawaja is a great athlete and a great Australian. He should have every right to speak up on matters that are important to him. He has done so in a peaceful and respectful way. He has done so as an individual and expressed an individual opinion that does not compromise the Australian cricket team’s obligations to the ICC." The ICC, Nike, and the Australian Cricketers’ Association were contacted for a response but have not issued a formal statement on the issue as of now. Shane Warne Legacy and Cricket Australia to Provide Free Heart Check-Ups to Pay Tribute to Late Cricketing Legend During AUS vs PAK Boxing Day 2023 Test Match.

Four days ago, Khawaja posted a video on Instagram from Unicef in Gaza and provided comments. Khawaja captioned the video as 'Do people not care about innocent humans being killed? Or is it the colour of their skin that makes them less important? Or the religion they practice? These things should be irrelevant if you truly believe that ‘we are all equal.'

The ICC has, in the past, applied penalties for showcasing what it considers political expressions. In 2014, England's Moeen Ali faced a ban from donning wristbands with the messages "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine" during a Test match against India in Southampton. England did initially approve the wristbands, but was later overruled by the ICC's match referee, Australian David Boon. 'The Pitch is Very Bouncy...' Wasim Akram Warns Pakistan Cricketers About Perth Stadium Surface Ahead of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

The most recent rules and regulations of the ICC stipulate- "In determining whether a message is for a ‘political, religious or racial cause’, the starting point is that the ICC and its members acknowledge and agree that cricket should be used as a tool to bring people and communities around the world together and not as a platform to draw attention to potentially divisive political issues, rhetoric or agendas."

