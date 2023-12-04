Amazon Prime Video is set to broadcast all of the ICC cricket matches in Australia. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, December 4 announced a partnership with Amazon of four years which will see the OTT platform provide live streaming of all the men's and women's cricket events. As per the deal, Prime Video will provide live streaming of 448 matches in Australia from 2024-27. Also, these matches would be available at no extra cost for already existing subscribers. The ICC made this announcement on social media. Uganda Cricket Team Qualifies For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 With Win Over Rwanda in Africa Region Qualifiers, Zimbabwe Fails to Qualify.

ICC Announces Partnership with Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video will be the home of ICC cricket in Australia 🎉 Details ➡️ https://t.co/lNBWbMsLFQ pic.twitter.com/2ge74to6Iy — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2023

