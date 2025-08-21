Vijayawada Sunshiners and Bhimavaram Bulls will take on each other in APL 2025 Eliminator (Photo Credit:X@AndhraT20League)

The ongoing Andhra Premier League 2025 has reached its business end. The playoffs commence today on August 21, with Vijayawada Sunshiners taking on Bhimavaram Bulls in the APL 2025 Eliminator. The Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls APL 2025 Eliminator will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and will start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Andhra Premier League 2025. Hence, fans have a TV viewing option to watch the Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls APL 2025 Eliminator live telecast on Sony Sports 4 Telugu and 5 HD. Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the Andhra Premier League 2025 on FanCode on their app and website after purchasing a pass. Andhra Premier League 2025 Points Table Updated.

Andhra Premier League 2025 Eliminator Live Streaming

⚡ The knockout is here! ⚡ It’s Vijayawada Sun Shiners 🌞 vs Bhimavaram Bulls 🐂 in the Eliminator of APL 2025 🏆. One team survives, the other says goodbye – who will keep their playoff dream alive? 🔥 🏟️ ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium 🎟️ Free Entry – pic.twitter.com/RNVeQLaFnC — Andhra Premier League (@AndhraT20League) August 21, 2025

