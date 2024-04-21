Andre Russell was named winner of the Man of the Match award in the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match on April 21. The West Indies' all-rounder scored 27 runs off 20 balls with four fours and later, finished with figures of 3/25 in three overs. He picked wickets at crucial times, which turned around the match in KKR's favour, and his victims included Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar, both of whom struck half-centuries. In the end, KKR held their nerve to win the match by just one run. Virat Kohli Knocks Down Dustbin, Smashes Bat In Anger After Being Dismissed During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match; Videos Go Viral.

Andre Russell Wins Man of the Match Award

Dre Russ can't stop smiling, and neither can we 😊 pic.twitter.com/LJtg0sosXE — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 21, 2024

