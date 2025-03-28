Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a crushing five-wicket defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. During the match, rising sensation Aniket Verma played a blistering knock of 36 runs off 13 boundaries with five sixes, ending with a booming strike rate of 276.92, which showcased his potential on the grand stage. Following his sensational performance with the bat, the 23-year-old cricketer was awarded the SRH medal. Aniket Verma received the medal from head coach Daniel Vettori. Earlier, Ishan Kishan won the SRH medal after his maiden century in the IPL against the Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Five Wickets in IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh Guide LSG to Their First Victory of Season 18.

Aniket Verma Wins SRH Medal Award

