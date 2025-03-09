India national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for just one run by New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell during the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma looked completely stunned. In the viral video, Anushka Sharma was seen holding a finger to her lips, taking a pensive stance after the Indian stalwart's dismissal. Below is the viral video. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Wave at Each Other During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy Final, Couple's Adorable Moment Goes Viral (See Pic and Video).

Anushka Sharma's Stunned Reaction

