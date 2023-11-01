Shahid Afridi appeared to lose his cool as he slammed Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf amid controversy surrounding Pakistan captain Babar Azam's leaked chat with a PCB official. Several reports circulated earlier claimed that the skipper's calls were not being responded to by the PCB chairman. And an uproar followed after his chat was leaked on live TV. Later on, the journalist of the show revealed that it was Ashraf who had asked the TV channel to show the screenshot of the chat with Babar. Afridi was unhappy at the PCB chief's conduct and asked him to focus on his own responsibility and deliver what is expected."Zaka Ashraf sahab kisi club k chairman nahi hai. Woh PCB ke chairman hai. Khuda Ke Liye, aap chairman ho, aap deliver karo, aap kaam karo," he said.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)