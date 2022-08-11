Arjun Tendulkar has received NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association and is set to leave the team. The left-arm pacer is likely to join Goa from the 2022-23 domestic season. Tendulkar has been attending training sessions with Goa and is see to be their first professional signing for this campaign.

