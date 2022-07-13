Former cricketer Arun Lal resigned from his role as Bengal head coach. Lal reportedly submitted his resignation from the role due to 'fatigue' and growing age. He gave his resignation to Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Snehashish Ganguly. Although the CAB are yet to release a statement, it was learnt that they accepted his resignation.

Arun Lal steps down as Bengal coach. Big big blow to Bengal. — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 12, 2022

