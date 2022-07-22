Asia Cup 2022 is set to start from August 27 and in a latest update, it was announced that Star Sports would provide live telecast of the tournament. Fans can also watch live streaming of all the action of the continental competition on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India. A day ago, it was announced that the competition has been shifted from Sri Lanka to the UAE because of the economic crisis in the island nation.

The battle for Asian supremacy is 🔛. Get set to #BelieveInBlue as @ImRo45 leads #TeamIndia at the #AsiaCup2022!💙 Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/K2hcfuGeBK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 22, 2022

