Athiya Shetty posted an adorable Instagram story after her husband KL Rahul scored a spectacular half-century during the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match on April 5. The right-hander made his debut for Delhi Capitals in their last match and went on to smash a 51-ball 77 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a knock that included six fours and three sixes. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram, Athiya Shetty shared a picture of KL Rahul from the match when he reached his half-century and added a heart emoji with it. MS Dhoni To Retire After CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Senior Cricketer’s Parents, Wife Sakshi Spotted at MA Chidambaram Amid His Retirement Speculations (See Pics).

Athiya Shetty Shares Instagram Story for KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty's insta story for KL Rahul.🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzynpNEo3Y — Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) April 5, 2025

Screenshot of Athiya Shetty's Instagram Story

Athiya Shetty's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @athiyashetty

