Australian cricket team went on to win the three-match Test series against Pakistan on Saturday, January 6. Australia won the third match by eight wickets. Player of the Series was announced as none other than the Australian skipper Pat Cummins. Cummins took a total of 19 wickets in the series. Also, it was an emotional farewell for David Warner as he played his career's last Test Match on his home ground and also went on to receive a standing ovation from the players of Pakistan and every other person who was present at Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC). David Warner Receives Standing Ovation at SCG After Being Dismissed in His Last Test Appearance During AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24 (Watch Video)

Three-nil for Australia on a day that farewelled David Warner

Three-nil for Australia on a day that farewelled David Warner #AUSvPAK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2024

