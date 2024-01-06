Australia's star opening batsman David Warner went on to bat for a final time in Test cricket in the 3rd Test Match of the series against Pakistan. Warner even received a guard of honor from the players of Pakistan. Warner went on to score 57 runs off 75 balls in his last innings in the Test Match cricket. After getting dismissed in his last innings Warner received a standing ovation from the players of Pakistan and all the crowd present at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). ‘Pleased and Relived’, David Warner Finds Lost Baggy Green Cap, Thanks Hotel Staff and Team Management Over Social Media (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)