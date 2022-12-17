South Africa's first innings at the 1st AUS vs SA Test in the Gabba, Brisbane has come to an end. After being asked to bat first, the Proteas could only make 152. Australia made a brilliant start and reduced South Africa to 28-4 in the morning. Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verrynne then put up a 98-run partnership. Bavuma 38(70) was finally removed by Starc. Verraynne scored a fighting half-century 64(96) before getting out to Lyon. For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon have taken three wickets each. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland have picked two each. The tea has been taken and Australia will be looking to have a solid start in the third session. Australia vs South Africa 1st Test 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

South Africa Bundled out for 152

Australia's world-class attack shine again 🌟 How do South Africa respond with the ball? Watch every ball of the three Tests LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v with a Full Tour Pass 📺 pic.twitter.com/1ZR7QOweZJ — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2022

