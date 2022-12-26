South Africa have been bundled out for 189 in the first innings of the SA vs AUS Boxing day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Being asked to bat first, South Africa were reduced to 67-5 by Australia's bowlers. However then a 112-run partnership between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen helped South Africa to post a respectable total. Verreynne and Jansen both scored half-centuries before Cameron Green dismissed them. Green managed to take his first test 5-for and was the pick of the bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shares Video of a Decade Long Journey with the Indian Team (Watch Video).

South Africa 189 All Out

