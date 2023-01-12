Australia have cancelled their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan which was scheduled to be played in March. In a recent announcement, Cricket Australia stated, "CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country." CA also explained that this decison comes after new restrictions on women and girls' education and employment by the Talibans. Australia Announce 18-Man Squad for Border-Gavaskar Test Series 2023 in India.

Australia Cancel Afghantisthan ODI series

Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. pic.twitter.com/cgQ2p21X2Q — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)