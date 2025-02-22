In the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B, Australia national cricket team will take on England national cricket team. England played against India in the bilateral series before the Champions Trophy tournament, while the Australia side was against Sri Lanka preparing for the mega tournament. Entering the match behind some loses and teams struggling with fitness of their stars, both sides will look to kickstart the campaign on positive note. Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of AUS vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Australia vs England ICC CT 2025 Toss

Steve Smith has won the toss and Australia are bowling first in their opening #ChampionsTrophy game against England in Lahore #AUSvENG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 22, 2025

England Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Australia

Playing XI: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against England

Playing XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

