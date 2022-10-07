Australia and West Indies face off against each other in the 2nd T20I match of the series. The clash will be played at The Gabba from 01:40 pm IST onwards on October 07, 2022 (Friday). Sony Sports will telecast the fans in India while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Streaming Details

🇦🇺 lock horns with the West Indies hoping to win and take the series 🏆 Can the Windies showcase their Carribbean flair and share the spoils? 💪 Catch #AUSvWI 2nd T20I, today, 1:40 PM onwards, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/eK99XTeEDP — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 7, 2022

