The 2022 Women's Ashes begins with three-match T20I series. The first Australia Women vs England Women T20I match takes place at the Adelaide Oval, with start time of 01:40 PM IST. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Women's Ashes in India and the AUS W vs ENG W 1st T20I 2022 live tv telecast will be available on Sony Ten 1/HD. The live streaming online of AUS vs ENG Women's T20I will be available of SonyLiv website and mobile app.

Hi there! Happy to let you know that Australia Women vs. England Women 2022 will be televised on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 16, 2022

