Australia women's team would face Pakistan women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match on Tuesday, March 8. The match, which starts at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) would be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Star Sports 2/HD would live telecast the match. Fans can also tune into Disney+Hotstar app to live stream the game.

2⃣ fierce opponents ⚔️ with one aim in mind - an ICC #CWC22 win! Who will win the thrilling #AUSvPAK clash? pic.twitter.com/YrO5RTVWQ4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 7, 2022

